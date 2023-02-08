Fiji Police continues its partnership with UNDP

[Source: Fiji Police Force / Facebook]

The Fiji Police Force continues to work closely with the United Nations Development Program Pacific Office.

This as the Acting Commissioner of Police, Juki Fong Chew, met with senior officials from the UNDP Pacific Office in Fiji today to discuss the progress of the Fiji Police Partnership Programme.

FPPP Programme Manager Rustam Pulatov says key events include a board meeting and an annual planning workshop, consultations on a new Sexual Offenses Unit Standard Operating Procedure, a national conference focused on women in policing; and the expansion of human rights training for officers serving in remote areas.

This also includes the ongoing efforts towards enhancing the implementation and utilization of the First Hour Procedure and Video Recording Interview Rooms, to name a few.

The FPPP is a project funded by the New Zealand government, with UNDP as the implementing partner.