Fiji pledges $1m aid support for Vanuatu

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka announces the government’s pledge of $1 million in aid to support Vanuatu’s recovery after the 7.3 magnitude earthquake

The government has pledged $1 million in aid to support Vanuatu’s recovery following the devastating 7.3 magnitude earthquake that struck the nation two weeks ago.

This was confirmed to FBC News by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, who expressed confidence that the financial assistance will help Vanuatu “bounce back” from the tragedy.

Rabuka praised the efforts of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces personnel who have been working on the ground in Vanuatu since the earthquake.

The team, which sacrificed their Christmas holidays to assist with the rehabilitation efforts, has faced challenging conditions, including continuous aftershocks since their arrival.

“RFMF personnel had to move from double-storey buildings to makeshift tents due to the ongoing tremors. So they are currently living in temporary accommodation, but their dedication to helping the people of Vanuatu remains unwavering. So while we know this financial assistance will not undo the damage caused, it is our hope that it will go a long way in helping the people of Vanuatu rebuild their lives.”

Additionally, Rabuka reassured the public that the Fijian diaspora in Vanuatu is safe following the tremor.

He confirms plans are in place to repatriate any Fijian in Vanuatu if necessary.