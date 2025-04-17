Fiji, NZ target $2 billion trade boost

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka & New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Winston Peters [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Fiji and New Zealand are stepping up cooperation on security, trade, and regional development.

New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Winston Peters, who led a cross-party delegation to Fiji this week, states that the partnership with Fiji is vital and must deliver real outcomes in uncertain times.

Talks with Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka focused on boosting defense ties, tackling drug trafficking and people smuggling, and expanding two-way trade to $2 billion by 2030.

Peters also outlined New Zealand’s move to ease travel access for Fijians and emphasized the importance of like-minded partnerships in the region, including the role of the US in maintaining Pacific security.

The delegation’s Fiji stop followed visits to Tonga and Hawaii and concluded yesterday in Vanuatu.





