Fiji needs more visibility in trade: Houghton

Australian Trade Commissioner for the Pacific Tim Houghton during the Australia Fiji Business Council forum today.

There is a need for strategic resource allocation to maximize private sector collaboration given limited resources.

This has been highlighted by Australian Trade Commissioner for the Pacific Tim Houghton during the Australia Fiji Business Council forum today.

Houghton says that through strategic partnerships between businesses, more resources can be mobilized to attract partners in the short term and in the long term.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that, as a result, there will be more competition in the local market.

The Australian Trade Commissioner for the Pacific says that they are aiming to increase the percentage of what they can inject into the economies.

“So it’s a best attempt, but it will never be complete. So in order to get a consolidated view, there’s been a lot of herding cats on my behalf. So this is just a brief timeline of what’s happened so far and where we’re looking to go with this work.”

Houghton says that in recent months they have been receiving good feedback in this regard.

The trade commissioner adds that this will hopefully give Fiji a head start in terms of visibility and attractive interest.