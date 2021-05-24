Home

Fiji Navy receives a timely boost

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
October 13, 2021 4:00 pm
[Source: Fiji Navy]

The United States representatives handed over dive equipment worth $1.9 million to the Republic of Fiji Military Forces at Stanley Brown Naval Base yesterday.

The equipment is part of a larger train-and-quip project by the US to the Forces valued at an estimated $3.5 million.

RFMF Deputy Commander and Chief of the Fijian Navy, Commodore Humphrey Tawake expressed his appreciation while receiving the dive equipment, particularly to Defence Attaché, Commander Victor Lange, who was represented by the US during the hand-over.

Chargé d’Affaires, Miriam Elise Tokumasu de Silva says the US remains an ally to Fiji and anticipates a stronger partnership through cooperation, including maritime, port, and aviation security.

The equipment includes SCUBA and surface-supplied-air dive systems that will further boost the Fiji Navy’s capabilities to conduct a range of operations.

This US-funded program will also see three to four RFN members attending basic and advanced dive training in the US every year.

Two sailors are expected to depart Fiji next Tuesday as the first RFN members to attend the training.

