Fiji Museum appoints new CEO

The Fiji Museum has announced the appointment of Armando Lowe as its new Chief Executive.

Lowe joins the Museum from Wellington, New Zealand, where he recently served as Manager City Arts at Wellington City Council.

The Fiji Museum says he has over 25 years of experience across the museum and arts sector, with expertise in strategic leadership, business development and operational planning.

He has a strong track record in building successful partnerships with various stakeholders.

Lowe says he is deeply honoured and very excited to take on the role of CEO of the Fiji Museum.

