Fiji launches Women in Tech Chapter

The Women in Tech Fiji Chapter has been launched, marking a milestone for women in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) and leadership in the Pacific.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica described it as a milestone in the ICT calendar in Fiji, and a boost to women’s progress, and the economy.

He highlighted the need to address the gender disparity in STEM fields, with women making up only 31 percent of STEM researchers globally, with just one in eight executive roles in STEM being held by women.

Article continues after advertisement

He said it was important to create an environment where women were not just participants but also leaders in the tech field.

“In 2022, the ICT sector in Fiji contributed around 4.14% of Fiji’s GDP. Globally, the ICT services sector has expanded twice as fast as the rest of the global economy and created jobs at six times the rate of the global economy.”

Kamikamica said the government was focused on digital inclusion, citing initiatives like the Girls in ICT program, which has equipped 55 girls from Vunimono High School with coding and problem-solving skills.

He said the recent launch of the National Digital Strategy 2025–2030 aimed to transform Fiji into a cyber-resilient and digitally empowered society.

The strategy includes enhancing connectivity in underserved areas and providing digital literacy training to 100,000 VTAs over the next three years.

The Deputy Prime Minister also announced that Fiji would be participating in the Women in Tech Global Summit in Osaka, Japan, later this month, marking another step toward aligning with global best practices and securing new partnerships for the country’s digital future.





Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.