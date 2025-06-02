Fiji launches gender barrier assessment for peacekeeping

A new Gender Barrier Assessment Project has been launched to help increase the number of women serving in United Nations peacekeeping missions.

The project is a joint effort between the Ministry of Defence, Fiji Police Force, Republic of Fiji Military Forces, Cornell University, and ETHOS-CRS.

As of 31 January 2025, Fiji has 336 uniformed personnel in peacekeeping and of that 45 were women.

Cornell University Research Lead from Gender and Security Lab Dr Deanne Roark says the study will identify the challenges women face in joining and serving in peacekeeping roles, as well as highlight what is already working well.

She says the results will help shape better policies to support women in the military and police.

“The study will be carried out in different phases over the process of about a year to a year and a half. There are interviews, one-on-one interviews with key decision makers. There’s also a fact-finding form where you collect desk research information about policies that already exist within the institutions.”

ETHOS CRS co-lead researcher Elizabeth St George says this is a very important study aimed at investigating the barriers to women’s participation in UN peacekeeping forces.

She explains that the study will help identify ways to increase gender equality within the forces that Fiji contributes to and supports in UN peacekeeping operations.

Permanent Secretary for Defence Mason Smith notes that this is the first time such a study is being conducted in the Pacific.

He adds that the findings will help Fiji and other Pacific countries build stronger and more inclusive peacekeeping forces.

“When we remove barriers and create equal opportunities we strengthen our forces and better reflect the populations we serve. True progress demands inclusion because a more diverse team is a more capable one.”

The final report is expected in early 2026, and will guide Fiji’s Women, Peace, and Security Plan for 2025–2029.

