Fiji joins PINCCER for economic collaboration

Cabinet has endorsed Fiji’s participation in the Pacific Island Network of Competition, Consumer and Economic Regulators.

It has also agreed that the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission be Fiji’s representative and be authorised to act on behalf of Fiji with respect to any PINCCER-related matters.

PINCCER has been established to facilitate collaboration, knowledge sharing and capacity building among member economies to address pressing issues pertaining to economic regulations, including policies related to price control and the oversight of natural monopolies.

The inaugural PINCCER conference will be held on July 22nd in Nadi.