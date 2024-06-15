Fiji intensifies fight against child labour

[File Photo]

Fiji has intensified its efforts to eliminate exploitation of children through any form of work, as reports reveals the instances of child labour has increased following COVID-19.

International Labour Organization Representative, Anna Olsen says this is evident in the government’s commitment to develop a National Child Labour Policy.

Olsen says the endeavor will help reduce the alarming number of children who are actively engaged in child labour, still evident around the country.

“We have reports of children working in homes, in car washes, in various other locations. We know that when children work, they’re more likely to be found in agriculture and service industries.”

Olsen has called for strengthened surveillance by stakeholders, with intensified inspection to ensure that children are not exposed to hazardous work.

The ILO Representative also acknowledges the government’s commitment to hold joint inspection, ensuring children are removed from all forms of child labour.

Fiji has taken the lead to address child labour in the region, but there is still a lot left to achieve Sustainable Development Goal 8.7 by 2025.

The government, through the Employment Ministry, has taken critical steps to further the fight against child labour.