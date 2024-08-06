Fiji-India relations foster positive path for the region

India President Droupadi Murmu

The 100-bed super-speciality cardiology hospital will help meet the priority needs of Fiji and the wider Pacific region.

India President Droupadi Murmu has expressed confidence that the establishment of the hospital in Nasinu will further strengthen the bilateral ties between the two nations.

The hospital aims to alleviate the burden of non-communicable diseases through the provision of advanced medical facilities and infrastructure in the Pacific region.

Article continues after advertisement

President Murmu says India and Fiji can unite and maximize the partnership’s potential for the benefit of both nations.

“I am confident that the newly announced project, including the super speciality cardiology hospital to be established in Suva, will help meet the priority needs of the people of Fiji and the wider Pacific Region.”

Apart from the hospital, the President has assured that, as a close friend and partner with rich experience in fostering democracy at the grassroots level, India stands ready to partner with Fiji at all times.

She adds that despite the vast difference in the sizes, both countries have much in common, including the vibrant democracies.

“The diversity of our societies, our creed that all human beings are equal, and our commitment to the liberty, dignity, and rights of every individual. These shared values are eternal and shall continue to guide us ahead. I am glad to note that India has been closely associated with your democratic journey over the last three parliamentary elections in Fiji.”

Speaker of Parliament Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu says President Murmu’s visit has reminded Fiji of the history that binds the two countries and the common goal to prosper the nations through respecting the democratic process.

Ratu Naiqama has also commended the Indian Government for its landmark project of the 100-bed super speciality hospital.

“This facility will not only benefit us, as you have indicated, madam, but also the entire Pacific region. Additionally, we are grateful to India for being one of the first countries to provide us with vaccines during the COVID-19 pandemic. This support was critical for the reopening of Fiji after the pandemic.”

The Regional 100-bed Super Specialty Cardiology Hospital and Dialysis Centre in Fiji was announced by Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, at the 3rd Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation Summit held in Papua New Guinea in May last year.

The Indian Government will also provide equipment and human resources for the hospital’s operation.

The 100-bed super-speciality hospital will be the most extensive project by the Government of India in Fiji and the Pacific region.

Later this afternoon, President Murmu will meet with members of the Indian diaspora at the Grand Pacific Hotel and visit the National War Memorial Site.

President Murmu will then pay her respects at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School.