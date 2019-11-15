Fiji has opened Pathway to Tuvalu, Kiribati and Tonga

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says by 2050, Fiji can and should sit at the centre of the region as the hub of travel, trade, ICT and development.

Opening the Fiji National Consultation Workshop on 2050 Strategy of the Blue Pacific Continent Bainimarama applauded Australia’s efforts in ensuring equitable access to a Coronavirus vaccine in the Pacific, once one emerges.

“And I believe despite the incredible challenges before us it is our people who can emerge as this century’s most powerful drivers of change. That work starts here; that future begins today.”

Article continues after advertisement

He adds Fiji has opened Pacific Pathways to Tuvalu, Kiribati and Tonga, extending a lifeline of passenger air travel to these countries at a time when it is badly needed.

“Given the urgency and ambition of what we’re looking to achieve, we won’t always have time to spare for traditional Pacific politics. We can’t be overly constrained by the protocol. Sometimes, we must be blunt about what we expect. And we must continue to push and prod our partners within this Forum and beyond to achieve the future we know is right and know is possible.”

The Prime Minister says Fiji will host the Pacific Island Forum as Chair of the Forum entering its 50th year.

Bainimarama says as even though the borders have been shut due to health restrictions, Forum nations have worked together to charter flights from around the world including from high-risk countries to safely repatriate our people.