Fiji grapples with alarming diabetes epidemic

[Source: Telegraph India]

The Health Information Unit within the Ministry of Health and Medical Services has reported that approximately 80 percent of deaths in Fiji are attributed to Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs), with diabetes being one of the prevalent NCDs.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad, highlighted this alarming statistic during the launch of World Diabetes Day.

Professor Prasad emphasized the critical importance of early interventions and regular health check-ups in effectively managing diabetes.

He underlined that timely diagnosis and management of diabetes are essential to prevent complications that can result from untreated diabetes, such as leg or foot amputation, vision loss, and kidney failure.

The Coalition Government, in partnership with the Ministry of Health and Medical Services, is fully committed to enhancing the health system by developing effective and relevant strategies that promote early screening, treatment, and improved diabetes management.

Over the years, the government has made substantial investments in public health services, particularly in the prevention and control of NCDs.

Professor Prasad emphasized that combating diabetes requires collaboration among various sectors, including private sectors, non-government organizations, development partners, and the health sector. He emphasized the need for a multi-sectoral approach and policy development to advocate for and effectively control diabetes.

World Diabetes Day 2023 serves as a compelling call to action.

The expo enables individuals to stay informed about technological advancements and improvements in the health sector aimed at addressing and mitigating the impact of NCDs.

This collective effort highlights the importance of holistic approaches to tackling the diabetes crisis and improving overall public health in Fiji.