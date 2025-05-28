Fiji features best at Sydney Expo

[Photo: Supplied]

Fiji recently showcased its premium products at the 2025 Naturally Good Expo in Sydney, Australia.

The expo, which concluded yesterday, highlighted Fiji’s dedication to quality and sustainable practices within the natural products industry.

Marking a decade of success, the event underscored the growing importance of eco-friendly products in today’s market.

Fiji’s Trade Commissioner to Australia & New Zealand, Daniel Stow, says that the Expo is an ideal platform for Fijian companies to promote their natural products.

The Fiji Consulate General and Trade Commission facilitated the participation of several Fijian companies, presenting a diverse range of high-quality items, including kava, hot sauce, natural beverages, organic agricultural goods, and skincare and wellness products.

By promoting these diverse offerings, Fiji aims to boost its international visibility and competitiveness while fostering growth opportunities for its small and medium-sized enterprises.

This strategic approach aligns with the Government’s commitment to bolstering the economy through increased export activities.

The expo attracted thousands of industry professionals, providing valuable networking, product launch, and business development opportunities, with Fiji’s involvement specifically aiming to strengthen trade relationships and open new avenues for export growth.

