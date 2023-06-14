Fiji faces critical challenges in care economy: Kiran

[ File Photo]

Assistant Minister for Women, Children, and Poverty Alleviation Sashi Kiran has revealed that 50 per cent of residents in state homes suffer from mental challenges, with no local institutions available for their rehabilitation.

Startling statistics Kiran cited a report by Warden Narsey, stating that a staggering 54 per cent of all work in Fiji goes unpaid, shedding light on the undervalued contributions made within the care economy.

In a recent Pacific Update panel discussion on Fiji’s care economy, the Minister highlighted the absence of data concerning Fiji’s care economy, underscoring the need for a comprehensive understanding of this vital sector.

“But considering that our children make up slightly higher than global average about 28.9 per cent and our aging population has more than doubled in the last 50 years. Most of the care is provided at homes and in our communities. 13.7 per cent of our population live with some disability. And shockingly let’s add to that at least three amputations a day due to an art in terms of disability due to diabetes alone.”

To address the existing challenges, Kiran emphasizes the government’s efforts in providing support to vulnerable communities.

She says 24,000 families are on the government’s poverty benefits schemes, 51,000 Fijians are beneficiaries of the social pension schemes, care and protection allowances are provided to 10,476 households, and bus fare assistance for 61,000 old and disabled individuals.

Additionally, approximately 12,000 are beneficiaries of the disability allowance scheme, and 1,504 rural pregnant mothers receive assistance through a food voucher program.

Remittances from Fijians residing abroad were also acknowledged for their contribution to the support and care economy, amidst the current mental health and drug challenges faced by the nation.

Kiran stressed the imperative need for investment in the care economy, highlighting its pivotal role in inclusive and sustainable economic development, gender equality, and broad-based social progress.

Such investments, she emphasized, are necessary not only to meet the Sustainable Development Goals but also to align with the ambitious 2050 Blue Pacific Continent strategy.