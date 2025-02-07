Fiji eyes growing export market in China

[ FilePhoto ]

Fiji is seeing growing interest in its export market, with Fiji Water leading the way in China.

Deputy Prime Minister and Trade Minister Manoa Kamikamica says there is a strong potential for Fijian exports in China.

He says that opportunities exist beyond bottled water, particularly in commercial agriculture and aquaculture.

Kamikamica says China’s robust economic growth averaging five to eight percent annually, offers Fiji significant opportunities for trade expansion.

Kamikamica says that the long-standing relationship offers numerous opportunities for increased economic cooperation.

The trade value between Fiji and China is currently over $1 billion, with Fiji importing significantly more goods from China than it exports to the country.