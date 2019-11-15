Fiji confirms another COVID-19 case in quarantine

Fiji has recorded another COVID-19 border quarantine case.

The patient is a 64-year-old female Fijian citizen who traveled on repatriation flight GA7280 from New Delhi that arrived in Nadi on the 27th of last month.

Acting Permanent Secretary for Health Dr James Fong says the patient has been under strict border quarantine conditions since arrival into Nadi.

The patient is the 12th person to contract the disease while in quarantine and is the sixth active border quarantine cases.

Dr Fong adds the patient is currently in a stable condition after being transferred to the isolation ward at the Lautoka hospital.

He confirms that the person is the third border quarantine case confirmed among the passengers on board this repatriation flight.

The frontline border staff that was directly involved in the arrival of the passengers on this flight have also all tested negative for COVID-19.