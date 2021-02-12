Fiji Chinese community donates $15,000 for recovery efforts

The Chinese Community in Fiji has donated $15,000 towards recovery efforts for Tropical Cyclone Yasa and Ana.

During the celebration of the Chinese New Year, Fiji Chinese Association President Jenny Setto says businesses and individuals from the community have contributed what they can to help.

She says some members of the community had their business affected by flooding, however, this did not stop them from contributing.

She says it is time like this that spirit of humanity must prevail.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama acknowledges the assistance from the Chinese community.