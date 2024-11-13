Fiji Cancer receives more than $11k

[Source: Supplied]

The Fiji Cancer Society continues to receive assistance from businesses for their fight against one of the main NCDs in the country.

Decked out Fiji donated $11.362.32 to the organization which was generated from a portion of the group’s October sales.

This was based on a commitment made earlier in the year by the company.

The Decked out Fiji CEO thanked their valued customers for their tremendous support over the years.

They also assured that their orders this month would be their direct contribution to the November fundraiser.