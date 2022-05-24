Fiji can offer round the clock support: Janif

Fiji’s major advantage for the European Union market’s outsourcing sector is the time zone.

Executive Director for Outsource Fiji, Sagufta Janif, says with an 11-hour time difference, Fiji can offer “round the clock” support to the clients.

Janif is part of the Fijian delegation, led by Minister for Commerce, Faiyaz Koya in Lisbon, Portugal, participating in the 22nd ‘Shared Services and Outsourcing Week.

Janif says this also gives an opportunity to learn about the latest global trends in the sector.

“We are getting to engage with a lot of brands and learning a bit of insight around the outsourcing space here. This gives an opportunity to understand the demands of consumers and clients as well.”

Janif says the three-day expo will enable Fiji to directly engage with potential companies and investors.

The annual expo is the largest shared services event in Europe and has attracted over 400 attendees, including representatives from Microsoft, DHL, Tesco, and Lufthansa Airline.

The SSOW 2022 is being held from 23rd to 25th May.