Government announces $7.1m for welfare recipients

The Government in its 2020/2021 National Budget will inject $7.1m into the accounts of nearly 40,000 social welfare recipients over a two month period as top-up.

Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum acknowledged the true friends who have stepped forward to help Fiji weather this crisis, including the European Union, Australia and New Zealand.

Sayed-Khaiyum highlighted that Australia’s nearly 20-million-dollar grant supported our campaign of COVID-Containment and this will top up over $7.1 million the social welfare accounts.

Sayed-Khaiyum says the crisis has revealed the commitment of those who care about Fiji.