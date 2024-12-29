Fiji braces for more heavy rain

[Source: Fiji Meteorological Service]

A Tropical Disturbance 01F, is currently located approximately 450 kilometers west-northwest of Yasawa-i-rara and is moving southeast at a speed of 10 kilometers per hour.

The Fiji Meteorological Service has issued weather warnings as the system is expected to bring periods of heavy rain, thunderstorms, and unsettled weather to much of the country.

This system is expected to cause persistent rainfall, particularly across the northern and western regions.

Meanwhile, an active trough of low pressure with associated clouds and rain remains slow moving over the northeastern parts of Fiji.

The western half and interior of Viti Levu is expected to experience occasional rain and isolated thunderstorms with the rain becoming heavier later today.

Occasional showers and a few thunderstorms, with rain becoming more frequent and heavier from tonight onward for the rest of Fiji

A heavy rain warning is currently in force for the Northern Division, Western half and interior of Viti Levu, Northern Lau Group, Yasawa, and the Mamanuca Group.

A Heavy Rain Alert remains in place for the rest of Fiji.

In addition to the heavy rain, the Fiji Meteorological Service has issued a Flood Alert for areas prone to flooding, particularly those located adjacent to and downstream of the major rivers.

Residents in the affected regions are advised to take necessary precautions, especially those in flood-prone areas, as the situation may worsen with more heavy rain in the forecast.