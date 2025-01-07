Fiji braces for heavy rain

A shallow Tropical Disturbance, 03F remains slow-moving to the northeast of Fiji and is expected to track southeast.

The associated trough, bringing cloud and rain, is forecast to affect the southern and eastern parts of the country over the next few days.

According to the Fiji Meteorological Service, the potential for TD03F to develop into a tropical cyclone within the next 24 to 48 hours is rated as low to moderate.

Meanwhile, another trough of low pressure is slow-moving just to the north of Fiji and is expected to drift over the rest of the country later today.

A heavy rain warning remains in effect for the Central and Eastern Divisions, as well as for the Southern Bua and Cakaudrove provinces.

Heavy rain may lead to flash flooding in some low-lying areas, and Fijians are urged to remain vigilant.