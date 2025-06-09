Fiji and PNG forge stronger trade ties

[Source: Investment Fiji/Facebook]

Fiji and Papua New Guinea are boosting trade and investment ties to strengthen Pacific economic integration.

Trade Minister and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica said Fijian companies like Vodafone, Jacks, and Prouds have expanded into PNG, creating jobs and opportunities for both nations.

He added that the South Pacific Stock Exchange and PNGX Group are collaborating to strengthen financial markets.

“During that visit, we secured 11 foreign investment leads and 21 trade leads. Papua New Guinean businesses signalled strong intentions to invest in Fiji, while Fijian companies began mapping concrete pathways into the PNG market”

Kamikamica revealed his recent PNG visit produced 11 foreign investment leads and 21 trade leads. Companies such as Punjas, Paradise Technology, and All Freights Logistics are expanding operations across borders.

He said this drives jobs, skills development, and government revenue for key sectors like health and education.

PNG Deputy Prime Minister John Rosso urged delegates to embrace dialogue and face tough discussions to strengthen trade relation”I encourage you all to be open-minded, prepare to face uncomfortable discussions, and embrace change, even if it means to sacrifice some of our comfort zones to ensure that we strengthen relationships and improve trade between both nations.”

The Business Forum in Nadi gathered Deputy Prime Ministers, industry leaders, and delegations to map pathways for closer economic cooperation.

