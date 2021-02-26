Fiji and New Zealand engage in high-level talks

Fiji and New Zealand have held virtual talks discussing the effects of COVID-19 on the economy and health responses, development and security cooperation, and the outlook for bilateral relations.

Acting Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Yogesh Karan, says Fiji is committed to strengthening this partnership and commended New Zealand for its continuous support and assistance through development cooperation programmes.

He adds that the high-level consultation is timely as it provides opportunities for both countries to discuss their priorities in economic recovery and procurement of the COVID-19 vaccine.

At the consultations, New Zealand committed to supporting Fiji over the next three years in a variety of fields, including strengthening governance, democracy and values; supporting social wellbeing, particularly for those most vulnerable; developing a stronger and more resilient economy; and committing to ongoing security cooperation, including through the police and defence partnerships.

New Zealand Secretary of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Chris Seed, says underlying the discussions was an appreciation of the deep and historical connections between Fiji and New Zealand and a desire to promote higher levels of cooperation and partnership.

A detailed Statement of Partnership between New Zealand and Fiji will be formally agreed upon later this year, which aims to elevate the relationship to a new level of strategic cooperation, trust, and consultation based on a foundation of shared values and equal partnership.