Fiji and China commemorate diplomatic relations

The Commemorative Stamps marking the 45th anniversary of Fiji-China Diplomatic Relations was launched today.

Minister for Education Rosy Akbar launched the Commemorative Stamps at the Cultural Centre in Suva.

Akbar says Fiji and China have endured very beneficial and progressive bilateral corporations over the past 45 years and hopes it will continue to thrive.

“Geographically we are thousands of miles away from each other, but Fiji remains a home to the thousands of Chinese who have made Fiji their home in the past 45 years.”

Chinese Ambassador to Fiji Qian Bo says the two countries have enjoyed a long history of trade, education and cultural exchanges.

“Fiji is the first the Pacific Island country to forge diplomatic with China. Over the past 45 years under the care of leaders of both countries, China and Fiji’s relation have been developing steadily.”

The bilateral relation between the two countries has seen many young Fijians awarded a scholarship to study in China over the past 45 years.