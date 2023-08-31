Fiji Airways uses Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) for the first time

Fiji Airways CEO and Managing Director Andre Viljoen reveals that the Airbus A350 “Island of Vatulele,” is the first to use the Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF).

Speaking at the welcome ceremony, Viljoen says the state-of-the-art aircraft completed its inaugural 8,520-kilometer journey, but what truly sets it apart is its pioneering use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF).

He says the “Island of Vatulele” is the first in Fiji Airways’ fleet to be powered by a unique blend of conventional jet fuel and SAF.

This marks a major turning point in the aviation industry, underlining Fiji Airways’ dedication to reducing its carbon footprint and mitigating its impact on the environment.

“This overall SAF-powered flight demonstrates Fiji Airways commitment to reducing its carbon footprint and ensuring a sustainable future for aviation. As a national carrier of a small island developing state, we are acutely aware of the need for urgent action to combat climate change.”

Viljoen highlights that SAF is a biofuel that mirrors the properties of conventional jet fuel but boasts a significantly smaller carbon footprint.

He says this environmentally friendly fuel alternative aligns with Fiji Airways’ commitment to sustainability, which extends far beyond today’s festivities.

According to the Fiji Airways boss, for the remainder of this year on various flights departing from Singapore, they will continue to utilize this SAF blend.

He says discussions are already underway with suppliers to secure a more sustainable fuel source starting in 2024 and beyond.

Viljoen adds this forward-thinking approach positions Fiji Airways as an industry leader in sustainable air travel, setting an example for airlines worldwide.

However, while SAF offers undeniable environmental benefits, it does come with a set of challenges.

SAF remains in limited supply and is significantly more expensive than conventional jet fuel.