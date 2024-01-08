Fiji Airways unaffected by the grounding

Fiji Airways has confirmed that there is no impact to its Boeing 737 MAX 8 fleet.

The confirmation came following the temporary grounding of a different aircraft model not operated by Fiji Airways, the Boeing 737 MAX 9.

The Federal Aviation Authority in the United States has issued an Emergency Airworthiness Directive specifically for the MAX 9 aircraft only.

This is to addressing concerns related to the mid-cabin exit door plug, a feature non-existent in the MAX 8 aircraft.

Fiji Airways stresses that the safety of guests and crew is its top priority, with an unwavering commitment to safety throughout the travel experience with Fiji Airways.