Fiji Airways sues customer over unpaid Israel flight

Fiji Airways has taken legal action in relation to a chartered flight to Israel conducted in September and October 2023.

Outgoing Chief Executive Andre Viljoen confirmed this before Standing Committee on Social Affairs yesterday after questions were raised regarding outstanding payments owed by the customer who arranged the charter flight.

Viljoen says the customer has not paid the bills.

“This was a commercial arrangement, and unfortunately, the customer has not paid the bills, and we are suing them. The matter is currently in the courts.”



Fiji Airways had operated a chartered flight to Israel in late 2023 following a conflict between Israel and Hamas.

The flight was conducted to bring back more than 200 people who were stuck in Israel due to the conflict.

Among those brought back from Jerusalem was Rewa High Chief Ro Teimumu Kepa.

