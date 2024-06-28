Fiji Airways joins rewards programme

Fiji Airways keeps soaring new heights as it has announced it will join American Airlines’ award-winning AAdvantage travel rewards programme – a move set to benefit Fiji’s tourism sector whilst providing additional travel perks for passengers.

This collaboration, which will happen in the coming year, will provide Fiji Airways access to millions of AAdvantage members and is expected to boost visitor numbers from North America and have a positive long-term impact for the Fijian local economy.

Fiji Airways Chief Executive and Managing Director, Andre Viljoen says by adopting the programme, Fiji Airways is set to gain access to a vast network of American travelers.

He says the airline has no doubt the allure of Fiji’s pristine beaches, vibrant culture, and warm hospitality will attract a growing number of American visitors and ultimately contribute to our nation’s thriving tourism industry.”

Through this collaboration, AAdvantage members will enjoy a seamless experience when traveling on Fiji Airways, with Elite members receiving benefits such as priority check-in, priority boarding, complimentary baggage allowance, preferred seats and enhanced award redemption.

AAdvantage is the longest running travel loyalty program in the world – the program started in 1981 to reward frequent flyers.

Now, AAdvantage is much more than a frequent flier program – it’s a travel rewards program that gives members access to unparalleled experiences, with more ways to earn and use miles, and more rewards and status benefits.

Anmol Bhargava, American’s Vice President of Partnerships says they are taking their partnership with Fiji Airways one step further by offering its mutual customers the opportunity to unlock more destinations and travel experiences through the AAdvantage program.

The collaboration with American Airlines follows another major milestone for Fiji Airways, with the announcement it will become the 15th full-member of the oneworld alliance in 2025.

“As we’ve said on many occasions, we fly for Fiji. What these partnerships do is put Fiji on the map for millions more travelers from North America and around the world. That’s exciting for Fiji,” added Viljoen.