Fiji Airways awaits assessment before resuming flights

Fiji Airways is closely monitoring the situation in Vanuatu following a 7.4 magnitude earthquake in it’s capital Port Vila.

The National Airline has been made aware of reports indicating damage to the airport terminal and runway at Port Vila, Vanuatu.

At this stage, they are awaiting confirmed reports and an official damage assessment from competent authorities on the ground.

Until such assessments are completed, the Airways will not be able to determine the operational status of the airport.

Fiji Airways currently has a scheduled flight to Port Vila at 6pm tomorrow.



However, due to the safety of its passengers and crew they will only proceed with operations once it is deemed safe and feasible to do so.