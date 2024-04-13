Fiji Airports key driver of national aviation ambitions

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Prime Minister, Sitiveni Rabuka says Fiji Airports is key to realizing the nation’s vision to be a vital player in the aviation industry in the region.

Speaking at the 25th Anniversary celebrations last night, Rabuka says Fiji Airports has been a tourism hub and key to the country’s recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic.

He says the Nadi International Airport is now a hub of economic growth with more than 1000 people working to keep the operations running.

Rabuka says while there are challenges along the way, the government is confident that Fiji Airports will continue to accommodate passenger growth with investment in resilient infrastructure.

He adds that the Fiji Airports Family has grown from facilitating 500,000 passengers in 1999 to over two million passengers a year.



“Today the nation reaps many fold returns from our investment in Fiji Airports. You also one of our best performing public enterprise. And let me add when the figures are put together the nation has reaped more than our money’s worth. Keep it up!”

Fiji Airports currently manages 15 airports including, Nadi and Nausori International Airports.