Fiji Airports invests over $10m on new aerobridges

[Source: Airports Fiji]

Fiji Airports today signed a $10.4 million contract with Australia-based company RATE to equip its Nadi International Airport with six new passenger boarding aerobridges.

Chief Executive, Mesake Nawari says the investment aims to replace aging infrastructure and accommodate the future passenger demands at the Nadi Airport.

Nawari says this will also enhance passenger experience and improve operational efficiency.

He says that as part of their terminal expansion and master plan, two new aerobridges will be installed and four will replace the existing ones at the apron, particularly to accommodate widebody aircraft like the A350s.

The addition of three new passenger aerobridges for Gates 1, 2A and 2B will enable the airport to optimally utilise the parking stands available on the apron.

The aerobridges will enable passengers to board and deplane aircraft directly from the terminal and aircraft providing a convenient and efficient boarding process.

Nawari says an aerobridge costing approximately $1.74million will take at least seven months to manufacture.

He adds the installation will begin next year, and they hope to commission the first aerobridges in the first half of 2025.

Nawari says the investment in aerobridges and associated developments at Nadi International Airport have been a part of the organisation’s 25th-anniversary plans.

Nadi International Airport has five operational passenger boarding aerobridges to date.

The six new aerobridges will increase the number of operational aerobridges to eight, with three totally new aerobridges.