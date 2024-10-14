Fiji Airports go big on electric vehicles

Fiji Airports is currently the owner of the largest electric vehicle fleet in the region following its recent acquisition of nine vehicles to add to its 13 EV fleet for this year.

Fiji Airports Chief Executive, Mesake Nawari says the transition to electric mobility is growing worldwide, and more so in the aviation sector being one of the major contributors to global carbon emissions.

Nawari says that while they would like to be using 100 per cent renewable energy, this is of course a start, and they will certainly progressively use more clean energy in their operations once they have their solar farm set up.

He says this is a significant step for Fiji Airports towards reducing their carbon footprint and enhancing the green spaces within the airport.

Nawari says Fiji Airports is committed to sustainably drive the Green Airport initiatives to consistently implement activities that will benefit the environment in the long run.

He adds they have implemented several relevant activities and will continue to do more.