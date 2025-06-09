Fiji advances water access with major pipeline push

The Ministry for Public Works highlights transformative gains in Fiji’s water sector, highlighting the Water Authority of Fiji’s delivery of 3,308 new connections in 2022-23 and 33km of pipelines in 2023-24 that now serve about 47,000 Fijians.

Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau says key projects like the $17 million Koronivia-Lokia mains in the Central Division boost supply for 100,000 residents, while rural schemes in Nadroga-Vusama added 8.4km for 130 households.

Tuisawau says with a $259 million budget for 2024-25 achieving 95% capital execution, WAF installed 1,800 water meters and projects like Nabouwalu which costs $5.4m that benefitted 3,000 people.

“Northern and the Western Division including Nabouwalu water project, supplying two million litres of treated water daily and the Malake Island submarine pipeline, delivering clean water to more than 600 people. In Nadi, a 9.6-million-dollar pipeline project has also improved water supply for around 25,000 Fijians.”

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Upcoming Suva fixes, including the 11.7km Princess Road pipeline and $17M Tamavua plant for 230,000 in the corridor, aim for 24/7 supply amid turbidity woes.

The Water Sector Strategy 2050, launched April 2024, drives climate-resilient, inclusive access nationwide.

These efforts affirm water as a “fundamental right,” linking to national plans for long-term security against cyclones and droughts.

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