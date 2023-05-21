Fiji advances in digital technology

Advance digital technology. [Source: TechMoran]

Minister for Communications Manoa Kamikamica says Fiji continues to progress in the innovative space of digital technology.

The Minister states the importance of digital and technical capabilities for economic growth and social development.

Kamikamica says this provides opportunities for businesses to expand their reach, access new markets, and increase productivity.

Communications Minister, Manoa Kamikamica.

The Minister also highlights that digital leaders also play a vital role in providing technical advice about digital technologies available in the market to those who rely on their expertise.

“I had the opportunity to join Vodafone Fiji in launching “M-PAiSA MasterCard”, a digital wallet that will promote equality and mobilize funds in the informal sector. We even witnessed the team at Digicel Pacific launch “5G Testing” last week, putting Fiji on the map in terms of global telecom technology standards. “I am told that the benefits of 5G really are far-reaching at a time when everyone wants smoother video calls, faster downloads, and fewer interruptions on Netflix.”

Kamikamica also states that Fiji is open for business, and is actively looking at ways to reduce bottlenecks and burdensome red tape and increase the ease of doing business.