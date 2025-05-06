Fiji acts swiftly to contain fall armyworm spread

An Emergency National Disaster Risk Management Council meeting was convened in Suva last week to discuss the detection of Fall Armyworm in Fiji.

The meeting was chaired by the Permanent Secretary for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management, Isoa Talemaibua.

During the session, the Biosecurity Authority of Fiji provided an in-depth briefing on the spread and impact of the invasive pest, which poses a serious threat to local agriculture and food security.

[Photo Credit: Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management/ Facebook]

With the support of the Council, BAF has declared the whole of Fiji as a biosecurity emergency area for Fall Armyworm.

The Declaration is in force for a period of six months.

The Ministry remains committed to working closely with BAF and other key stakeholders to ensure swift containment measures are put in place to protect livelihoods and safeguard food production.

