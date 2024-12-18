Fiji activates emergency taskforce for relief efforts

(Source: vbtc)

Fiji has activated a task force to help Vanuatu in the recovery efforts following a 7.4 magnitude earthquake in Port Villa yesterday.

The task force comprises the Foreign Affairs Ministry, National Disaster Management Office, Republic of Fiji Military Forces, Police, and the National Fire Authority.

Minister for Disaster Management, Sakiasi Ditoka says they have met with government agencies and also the Ministry of Health’s FEMAT team.

Ditoka adds that Fiji’s relief team will be similar to the one sent for the disaster recovery efforts following tropical cyclone Pam in Vanuatu.

“These are the teams that we’ve met with, along with the Australian High Commission, and we discussed how we form our team for a response similar to Cyclone Pam that we sent last year. So, it could be upwards of a company strength which means about 100. It could be scaled up or it could be scaled down, representing those elements that I’ve already mentioned there: the Ministry of Health, NDMO, NFA, Fiji police, and RFMF for engineers.”

Ditoka adds that they are in discussion with the Australian and New Zealand governments, who might be able to provide the assistance to Fiji to convey the team to Vanuatu at the earliest by the weekend.