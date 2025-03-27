FICAC leads Anti-Bribery workshop

[ Source: FICAC / Facebook ]

Organisations in Fiji are taking part in an anti-bribery workshop to strengthen their ethics and accountability.

This comes as various staff from the Suva City Council participated in an ethics & values and anti-bribery training session held at the Civic Centre in Suva this week.

The training was aimed at reinforcing personal ethics and combatting corruption within organizations across the country.

The session, conducted by Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption Principal Corruption Prevention Officer Banuve Wainimala, with support from Corruption Prevention Officer and Monitoring and Evaluation Officer, focused on the importance of upholding ethical values in daily operations.

SCC Training Officer Rabia Mohammed acknowledged FICAC officers for their valuable input.

She adds that the practical knowledge gained would empower SCC employees to make more transparent and accountable decisions.

