FICAC launches anti-bribery campaign

The Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption and the Fiji Corrections Service have jointly launched an anti-bribery campaign aimed at fostering integrity and transparency within the public service sector.

The event took place at the Korovou Coffee Shop, bringing together key representatives from both institutions to combat corruption in Fiji.

The Acting Deputy Commissioner, Francis Puleiwai, and Commissioner of Corrections, Dr. Jalesi Nakarawa, emphasized the importance of this initiative in reinforcing ethical standards among public servants.

The Acting Deputy Commissioner believes that this initiative will empower employees to resist corrupt practices and report any unethical behavior they encounter.

The Commissioner of the Fiji Correction Service, Dr. Nakarawa, has highlighted the critical role that FCS plays in upholding law and order within society.

He adds that by collaborating with FICAC, they are setting a precedent for other governmental bodies to follow suit in prioritizing integrity over malfeasance.

Following the launch, FICAC partners conducted a comprehensive training and awareness session for senior officers.

The session was designed to equip participants with the practical tools and knowledge necessary to identify, prevent, and report bribery effectively.