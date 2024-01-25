FICAC investigates FSC Board members

[File Photo]

The Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption has received a formal complaint from the Ministry of Multi-Ethnic Affairs and Sugar Industry.

The complaint pertains to an alleged abuse of office by the Fiji Sugar Corporation Board concerning the Tropical Cyclone Winston Insurance Claim in 2016.

According to FICAC, investigations into the case involving Abdul Khan, the former Chief Executive Officer of FSC continues.

The investigation was prompted by an intelligence report received from the Fiji Intelligence Unit rather than a complaint from FSC.

FICAC emphasizes that the matter is currently undergoing a legal assessment and once endorsed for investigation, their team of investigators will conduct inquiries.

Any further decisions will be contingent upon the findings of these investigations.

The Commission acknowledges the importance of completing cases within a suitable timeframe but notes that some cases due to their complexity may necessitate an extended period for the thorough review of extensive documents and the location of witnesses to verify facts related to the allegations.

In the interest of maintaining transparency, FICAC states that it is committed to refraining from publicly disclosing finer details of the ongoing investigation.

This precaution, the Commission adds is taken to prevent any potential jeopardization of the investigation’s outcome.

The Commission adds that it will protect the integrity of the inquiry and pledges to abstain from making any public remarks on the case until its conclusion.