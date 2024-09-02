FHRADC demands action on online bullying

[Source: Philadelphia Gay News ]

The Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission is calling for an end to online bullying.

FHRADC Chair Pravesh Sharma says the commission has received complaints about cyberbullying and stresses that breaches of human rights will result in severe consequences.

He adds that one of the challenges facing the identification of bullies is that they are hiding behind fake accounts.

“The fact that they are not revealing their true identities and are able to do so anonymously has basically led to an increase in such behavior because they probably think they can’t be caught. At this stage, I think the best action that the Cyber Unit and Online Safety can take is to shut down the relevant accounts and take similar measures.”

Sharma says they are working with the Online Safety Commission and the Law Reform Commission to establish laws that will help combat online bullying.

He adds that in extreme cases, people have been compelled to lose their lives because they cannot survive online bullying.

Save the Children Fiji Chief Executive Shairana Ali believes more awareness of safe internet practices is critical.

“The partnership with the Ministry of Education and relevant applied ministries is really crucial to address the vulnerabilities of children. Through this program, we work closely with schools and communities to integrate digital safety into the curriculum.”

Reporting issues of online bullying is crucial because it ensures that support is provided and appropriate actions are taken to address and resolve the situation effectively.