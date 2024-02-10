FHRADC condemns violence against children

The Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission strongly condemns all forms of violence against children.

Commission Chair Pravesh Sharma says children are vulnerable because they depend on their parents, legal guardians, or relatives to care for and protect them.

Sharma highlights that all violence and abuse against children must be unequivocally condemned and reported to law enforcement authorities.

He adds the Constitution of the Republic of Fiji provides safeguards against acts of violence involving children.

Sharma says Section 41(1) (d) of the Constitution guarantees the rights of children to be protected from abuse, neglect, harmful cultural practices or any form of violence, inhumane treatment and punishment.

He also adds that Section 11 (1) and (2) of the Constitution guarantees that every person has the right to freedom from torture of any kind.

The Commission is encouraging authorities and community leaders to continue to take a strong stance against child abuse.