FETA awards to focus on tourism appeal

The upcoming ANZ Fiji Excellence in Tourism Awards (FETA) will not only celebrate the luxurious accommodations that Fiji is renowned for but also the diverse activities and experiences available.

FETA Chair Debra Sadranu says with this year’s theme, “Experience Fiji: Land, Sea, and Sky”, the event aims to highlight the harmonious relationship between these three vital elements that define our tourism appeal.

Sadranu says they are also celebrating the dedication of the tourism stakeholders and the exceptional achievements within the industry.

“Our theme draws inspiration from our new award category, specialized tourism services, and our existing experiences and attractions category, which emphasizes experiential tourism. This theme aims to offer an immersive experience and honor the essential elements that define Fiji’s unique tourism appeal.”

Tourism Fiji CEO Brent Hill says all the record numbers of tourists come with a lot of hard work from the stakeholders, and it’s equally important that they are recognized.

Hill states that it’s always good to see the industry be part of the FETA awards, submitting their nominees into the different categories.

The FETA awards will again be held at the Sheraton Fiji Golf and Beach Resort in February next year.