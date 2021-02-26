FEO to setup Polling Stations for overseas voters

The Fijians Elections Office will erect a polling venue in Suva for overseas voters in the 2022 General Election.

Electoral Commission Chair Suresh Chandra says this will be for voters who are registered overseas but are physically present in Fiji during elections period.

“The introduction of this provision allows the FEO to facilitate franchise for voters who may have travel to Fiji after the issue of writ to able to vote.”

Chandra says this will allow all eligible Fijians to vote and no one will miss out.

The polling stations for overseas voters will most likely be stationed at the Suva Civic Centre.