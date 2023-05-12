FEO holds strategic planning workshop

Officials at the four-day 2024–2027 strategic planning workshop [Photo: Supplied]

The Fijian Elections Office officials took part in a four-day 2024–2027 strategic planning workshop this week, which will pave the way moving forward.

While officiating at the opening of the workshop, Acting Supervisor of Elections Ana Mataiciwa said strategic planning creates a map, a single vision, and a sense of direction for the organization.

She says this will also evaluate the organization’s progress.

Article continues after advertisement

Mataiciwa says strategic planning helps give focus and direction to the activities and programs set.

New Zealand Electoral Commission representatives Karyl Winter and Karen Beggs are also part of the workshop.