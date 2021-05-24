FEO has 54 requests for name change

54 people have applied to the Fijian Elections Office for a change of name on their birth certificates

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem, says these name change applications include male and female voters.

Meanwhile, the Fijian Elections office will be moving back to its permanent locations around Fiji from next week.

Article continues after advertisement

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem, says they will be conducting the final ad hoc voter registration drive this week.

He says FEO teams located at temporary sites will no longer be available after Friday.

As of the end of October, the FEO has served 66,105 voters.

9,803 were new registrations and 56, 302 Fijians updated their details on VoterCards.