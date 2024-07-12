FEO enhances collaboration between stakeholders

[Source: FEO/ Facebook]

21 representatives from seven registered political parties undertook a three-day workshop on “Introduction to Elections” hosted by the Fiji Elections Office.

The workshop was conducted by FEO’s Learning and Development Unit, which is part of its commitment enhance collaboration between stakeholders.

It covered various aspects of the electoral system; including the legal framework governing elections, the roles and responsibilities of electoral stakeholders, and the operational procedures followed during elections.

Supervisor of Elections, Ana Mataiciwa says the training ensures that members of political parties have an understanding of the electoral processes and procedures.

Mataiciwa says it also ensures representatives of political parties are equipped with the necessary skills and abilities to engage effectively in the process of democracy.

The Supervisor of Elections says they remain committed to provide continuous education and capacity-building opportunities for electoral stakeholders.