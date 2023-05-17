FENC Fiji appoints Head of Operations

Nirmala Nambiar

The Foundation for the Education of Needy Children in Fiji has appointed Nirmala Nambiar as its Head of Operations.

Nambiar takes on a lead role in the non-profit organization whose strategic focus is to assist the desperately needy and poorest of the poor in Fiji by providing them the means to break the cycle of poverty.

Nambiar says she is keen to deliver on the expectations of the Foundation and will reach and assist as many poor children as possible.

She brings over 30 years of experience in marketing and banking.

Nambiar also has over 15 years of experience in assisting various NGOs.

FENC Fiji was founded in November 2009 and since inception has assisted over 25,000 needy children.