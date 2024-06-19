Federation empowers women through skills training

The Tavua Disabled People’s Federation is working towards empowering more women in its district to become self-sufficient.

Federation member Unaisi Bakewa says they have about 150 registered members, and these women, who have some form of disability, come from across the entire Tavua District.

Bakewa adds that through femLINKpacific, they are receiving financial assistance to train these women in skills that can help them generate income.

“Inclusivity is paramount. They desire to move ahead together, with no one left behind. That’s why we choose to do skills training, just to help them. Not only to empower them, but to really help them increase their earning capacity.”

Bakewa says they have sought assistance from other women’s organizations to help them with skills training.

She adds that their aim is to break the culture of silence and ensure that everyone has the opportunity to become self-sufficient and provide for their families.